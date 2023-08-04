© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR Network Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WIPA 89.3 FM is off the air. As we work to fix the problem, please listen to our web stream.

Tennessee state Rep. Justin Pearson on winning his seat back after expulsion

Published August 4, 2023 at 7:06 AM CDT
State Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, poses for a portrait in front of a 1930s Tennessee House of Representatives composite in a hallway outside his office at the Cordell Hull Building, Monday, April 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/AP)
State Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, poses for a portrait in front of a 1930s Tennessee House of Representatives composite in a hallway outside his office at the Cordell Hull Building, Monday, April 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/AP)

Host Deepa Fernandes talks to Tennessee state Rep. Justin J. Pearson. He’s one of two Democrats who were expelled from the Tennessee legislature in April for participating in a protest on gun control.

Pearson and Justin Jones won their seats back on Thursday, both with a large percentage of the vote. Pearson joins us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.