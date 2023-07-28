Singer Harper Grace finds redemption a decade after 'worst national anthem ever'

Singer Harper Grace is on something of a redemption tour this year. In 2011, Grace — then Harper Gruzin — went viral after a calamitous national anthem rendition at a soccer game. She’s been reclaiming her narrative on this tour and also using her experience and platform as a motivational speaker for younger generations.

She speaks to host Scott Tong about her journey and her hopes to inspire others in tough times.

