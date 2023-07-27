FIFA World Cup update: U.S. women tie with Dutch team

On Wednesday night, the U.S. played out a tense tie with the Netherlands in the Women’s World Cup. It was a close game — a repeat of the 2019 final — and the Dutch were ahead and looking better for a long stretch. The U.S. team now faces Portugal with a place in the knockout round on the line. Deepa talks with Ellen Hyslop from the “Gist of It” sports podcast for more on that and the rest of the action so far.

