The life of a conflict correspondent

Why would someone run towards conflict and war? Well ifyou’rea foreign correspondent,it’syour job.

There’s physical danger involved, for sure. But there are also ethical landmines to avoid as a foreigner reporting on a community’s crisis.

We sit down with two correspondents who have reported from some of the most dangerous war zones. Whether it’s getting held up by police in Sudan or a close call in a bombing in Afghanistan, journalists Sean Carberry and Jane Ferguson have had their fair share of nervy moments.

We talk about their respective, recent memoirs and what attracted them to this line of work.

Sean Carberry with Squeak, a rescue cat from Kabul.

Jane Ferguson and the Taliban commander.

