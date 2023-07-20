The 9th Women's World Cup has kicked off – and it's on track to set records.
What is it? The FIFA Women's World Cup started today in Australia and New Zealand, with new countries and more teams than ever.
What's the big deal? FIFA expects this year's tournament to be the most attended stand-alone women's sporting event in history.
"It's going to be really interesting with the USA because, you know, for so many years, they've been the front-runners, and they've been the out-and-out favorites. And I do think the playing field has leveled a bit...European countries have invested highly. They've brought their game up another level."
What are people saying?
Malia Steinmetz, midfielder for New Zealand's team celebrated the team's first World Cup win:
That one was for everyone that came before and everyone yet to come 🌿#NZL #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/lLn13zUVHC— New Zealand Football 🇳🇿 (@NZ_Football) July 20, 2023
Defender Steph Catley of Australia scored in their first match, earning the team its victory against Ireland.
Australia, thanks for showing 🆙👏— CommBank Matildas (@TheMatildas) July 20, 2023
A message from your goalscorer @stephcatley 🗣️ #FIFAWWC #Matildas pic.twitter.com/ggMaFyIpRK
What's next?
