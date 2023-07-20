Biden asylum rules in court as Texas border tactics come under scrutiny

Here & Now host Scott Tong speaks with Washington Post national immigration reporter Maria Sacchetti about new asylum rules that have created a ‘fragile calm’ at the southern border. Immigrant advocates are suing to overturn those rules. And federal agents in Texas warn that the state’s hardline measures to stop illegal border crossings are causing harm.

