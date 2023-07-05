New women's hockey league announced for 2024

A new women’s professional hockey league is coming in January 2024. The new league will be made up of Canadian and American teams and is just the latest attempt at a women’s professional game in North America. The league is led by a partnership including the players themselves and Billie Jean King, the former star tennis player and fierce advocate for equality in sport.

Host Peter O’Dowd gets the latest on the new venture from Ellen Hyslop, co-founder of sports media company The Gist and co-host of “The Gist of It” podcast.

