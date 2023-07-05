A closer look at Justice Neil Gorsuch's opinions on Native American tribal sovereignty

We’ve been following a number of high-profile decisions at the Supreme Court and one justice stands out this term and others for his opinions on Native Americans: Justice Neil Gorsuch.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Mary Kathryn Nagle, legal counsel for the National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center and an enrolled citizen of the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.