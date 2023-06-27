Up First briefing: Putin on Wagner; Biden on Putin; scientists on fasting
Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.
Today's top stories
Mutiny is on the minds of Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Joe Biden. Without mentioning his name, Putin denounced Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wagner mercenary group boss, in a Monday speech — his first since the weekend rebellion took place. He reaffirmed a deal to end the conflict that resulted in Prigozhin's exile to Belarus. Meanwhile, President Biden is making it clear the U.S. and its allies had nothing to do with the rebellion.
Fox News has released a new prime-time lineup following its ousting of Tucker Carlson, with Jesse Watters Primetime replacing Carlson's 8 p.m. slot. Watters, like his predecessor Carlson, has been no stranger to controversy. Following last year's mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado, he promoted the false idea that drag is a left-wing plot to sexualize children
People who want to lose weight are usually told to count and restrict their calories. A new study suggests an intermittent fasting method called time-restricted eating could be a simpler approach. The researchers studied adults with obesity who restricted their eating between noon and 8:00 p.m. and those who cut their calorie intake by 25%. Both groups lost 5% of their body weight on average.
The first local spread of mosquito-borne malaria in the U.S. has been detected for the first time in two decades. Five cases of the disease were logged in the last two months — four in Florida and one in Texas. All of the infected people have received treatment and are improving, according to the CDC. The disease can be life-threatening but is preventable and curable.
Today's listen
When the pandemic upended Naum Lantsman's restaurant supply business, he began to invest in cryptocurrency. He thought he was making money. In reality, he was being swindled out of his life savings. Federal regulators say there's been a 900% increase in money lost to crypto scams since the pandemic began.
Enlighten me
Enlighten Me is a special series with Rachel Martin about the human condition.
Jon Ward grew up in an evangelical Christian community that defined his entire identity. He was taught never to question the Bible and discouraged from engaging in the outside world. His decision to walk away and pursue a career in journalism fractured his family.
3 things to know before you go
This newsletter was edited by Majd Al-Waheidi.
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.