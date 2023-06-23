U.S. and India strike multiple tech and defense deals during Modi visit

U.S.-India relations entered a new phase this week. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden announced several tech and defense deals during Modi’s first state visit as India’s leader. However, some are questioning whether Biden should be cozying up to Modi, with concerns surrounding his views on human rights in his own country.

The Wall Street Journal’s White House correspondent Sabrina Siddiqui has been at this week’s events and joins Celeste Headlee for a breakdown of the deals and the visit.

