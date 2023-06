The Supreme Court issued a major decision Thursday, leaving intact the Indian Child Welfare Act, which governs that gives Native American families and tribal members priority in the adoption of Native American children.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Rebecca Nagle, journalist and host of the podcast “This Land.“

