Latest in Ukraine: The counteroffensive is on, so is massive flooding

Here's a look ahead and a roundup of key developments from the past week.

What to watch

Ukraine's counteroffensive to recapture territory from Russian forces is being closely watched.

NATO's kicking off a two-week military exercise called Air Defender 23, which host-country Germany bills as "the largest deployment exercise of air forces in NATO's history."

Russia is celebrating Russia Day, with President Vladimir Putin saying at a "difficult time" for the country, patriotism unites society in support of their troops fighting in Ukraine.

President Biden is hosting NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at the White House.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, is on his way to Ukraine to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and visit the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Officials from Turkey and Sweden are due for talks this week on the Swedish bid to join NATO.

NATO member states' defense chiefs will meet in Brussels on Thursday and Friday. A meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission is scheduled for Thursday.

What happened last week

Ukraine launched its much-awaited counteroffensive, hitting different points of Russia's defensive lines with newly NATO-supplied weaponry and retaking some villages. Russia's government said its forces were mainly holding their ground and inflicting a significant toll on Ukrainian troops and tanks.

Ukraine's Kakhovka Dam burst, flooding areas with homes and farms and leading to major potential environmental and food problems. Russia and Ukraine blame each other for the dam's destruction, while Ukraine's leader called for an international investigation. Seismic stations picked up activity indicating an explosion at the dam.

Another American was detained in Russia. A court in Moscow accused Michael Travis Leake, a musician based in Russia, of engaging in drug dealing with young people.

Russia and Ukraine announced a prisoner swap of almost 100 captives on each side.

President Biden hosted British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the White House and discussed their countries' historic levels of security aid to Ukraine. Earlier in the week, the White House also hosted Denmark's prime minister, Mette Frederiksen.

