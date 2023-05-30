The 1A Movie Club sees 'The Little Mermaid'

“The Little Mermaid” is back. This time, the Disney classic is reimagined in live action.

Many elements from the 1989 cartoon musical have stayed the same — there’s a singing crab, a mermaid king, and a tentacled sea-witch.

But a new, diverse cast brings the characters to life, or at least to CGI. And they’re led by Halle Bailey, who stars as Ariel.

How do these changes hold up? And has Disney figured out a live-action remake formula that works?

