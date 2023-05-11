Nintendo's 'The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom' arrives after massive 'Mario' movie hit

Hear this interview on our podcast, Here & Now Anytime.

Nintendo releases its biggest game in years on Friday, the latest in the massively influential “Legend of Zelda” series. It comes after the “Mario” movie broke records.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes discusses the latest for Nintendo with the Washington Post’s Gene Park.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.