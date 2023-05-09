Biden and congressional leaders begin to meet about the looming debt limit

Updated May 9, 2023 at 4:31 PM ET

President Biden is meeting with Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other congressional leaders to discuss the looming deadline for raising the nation's debt limit.

The Tuesday afternoon meeting comes a week after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned lawmakers that without raising the debt ceiling, the government could run short of money to pay its bills as early as June 1.

"I'm sure that my colleagues and I will be saying things to you after this is all over," Biden told reporters before the meeting began in the Oval Office. "We're going to get started. We're going to solve all the world's problems."

It was the first time Biden and McCarthy, R-Calif., met on this issue since February. They were joined by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., along with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

Last month, House Republicans passed a bill that would increase the debt limit by $1.5 trillion or through March 2024 — whichever comes first — and include trillions in deficit reduction.

Democrats and the White House have insisted that the bill is a nonstarter. They want the debt limit and spending deals to be handled separately. Jeffries called the measure a "ransom note," and the bill is dead on arrival in the Democratic-controlled Senate.

In an interview on Morning Edition Tuesday, White House communications director Ben LaBolt said Biden wasn't going to try to cut a deal during the meeting.

"The president believes the appropriate process for this is the one that already exists, which is the budget and appropriations process," LaBolt says. "So, he will not negotiate over default. The government has to meet its obligations for bills that it's already accrued over the course of years."

Biden and Democrats have pointed out that Republican lawmakers raised the debt limit multiple times when former President Donald Trump was in office.

McCarthy won a protracted fight for the speaker's gavel after pledging to a bloc of hard-line Republican lawmakers that he would not allow a House vote on a bill to increase the country's borrowing authority without federal spending reductions.

On Saturday, Sen. Mike Lee of Utah sent a letter, co-signed by 42 fellow Senate Republicans, to Schumer saying they oppose raising the ceiling without "substantive spending and budget reforms."

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images / Getty Images House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, seen here on April 26, joined top congressional leaders to discuss the debt ceiling with President Biden at the White House on Tuesday.

Biden plans to underscore his message in New York on Wednesday

Biden has panned the spending cuts proposed by House Republicans, which the White House says would slash to programs for veterans and Meals on Wheels. He plans to travel to New York on Wednesday to give remarks in a district narrowly won by Republican freshman Rep. Mike Lawler in the 2022 midterm election.

Lawler will take part in the event, said a spokesman for the congressman, who has said the White House and Congress need to agree on a deal to lift the debt ceiling while cutting spending.

The clock is ticking

The U.S. hit its current debt limit — $31 trillion — in January.

The Treasury Department has been employing extraordinary measures to essentially act as a Band-Aid for several months. If Congress fails to raise the debt limit by the time those measures are exhausted, which Yellen says could happen as soon as June 1, there would be an unprecedented debt default, whose effects would likely be felt worldwide and lead to a recession in the United States.

This is also a short month for lawmakers to try to address the issue. Both the Senate and the House have separate recess weeks planned, and President Biden is traveling to Japan and Australia to meet with foreign leaders.

Over the weekend, both Jeffries and House Financial Services Committee Chairman Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., didn't rule out a short-term solution to buy lawmakers more time to craft a longer-term deal.

"Everything's on the table at this point," McHenry said on Face the Nation.

Business groups urge compromise

Ahead of the meeting, a group representing the nation's largest companies urged action. Business Roundtable CEO Joshua Bolten said even the threat of default could come at a high cost.

"A default would deliver a severe blow to the economy, leading to widespread job losses, decimated retirement savings and higher borrowing costs for families, businesses and the government," Bolten said. "Failing to raise the debt limit would also threaten the U.S. dollar's central role in the global financial system to the benefit of China."

The Chamber of Commerce urged a compromise deal that includes reforms for permits for big programs as well as restraints on spending. "While there are plenty of areas where the two parties disagree, two areas that are ripe for inclusion are permitting reform and an agreement on discretionary spending caps, both of which can improve the federal government's fiscal outlook," said Neil Bradley, the chamber's chief policy officer.

