© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

More ethics questions for Justice Thomas, as debt and immigration deadlines loom

Published May 5, 2023 at 8:06 AM CDT

Here & Now hosts Scott Tong and Deepa Fernandes, AP White House reporter Darlene Superville and Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram discuss the week in politics, including new revelations about Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas’ financial ties, as well as high-stakes debt ceiling negotiations and immigration changes next week.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.