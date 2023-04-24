Shrimp boat captain from Texas wins international Goldman Environmental Prize
Diane Wilson‘s family has been operating shrimping and fishing boats off the Texas coast for four generations, more than 100 years. Wilson noticed problems in the water and started a nearly four-decade fight to get a local chemical company, Formosa, to stop dumping harmful plastics in the water. She won a $50 million court case against the company. Now, she is the winner of the Goldman Environmental Prize, which honors grassroots environmental activists around the world.
Wilson talks with Here & Now‘s Scott Tong.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
