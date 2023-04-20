The News Roundup - International

Violence continues to plague Sudan as warring factions ignore agreed-upon ceasefires meant to allow citizens and diplomats to evacuate and humanitarian workers to administer aid.

India’s top court began hearing final arguments this week over petitions to legalize same-sex marriage. India has been slowly expanding the rights of its LGBTQ citizens for the last decade, but there is no indication of which way the five-judge body is leaning in terms of marriage equality.

The House Oversight Committee held a hearing this week on the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe in the international hour of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5