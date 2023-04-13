AI may discriminate against parents with disabilities, new investigation shows

A new investigation is shedding light on how an artificial intelligence tool may be discriminating against parents with disabilities. The U.S. Justice Department is now getting involved. It’s looking into how the child welfare system in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, uses AI to predict which children could be at risk of harm.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Garance Burke, a global investigative journalist at the Associated Press who worked on the story.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.