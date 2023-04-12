Herbie Hancock on life, death, faith and friendship with fellow jazz icon Wayne Shorter

Musical legend Herbie Hancock celebrates his 83rd birthday Wednesday. The pianist, composer and Jazz Master was also friends for decades with fellow jazz icon saxophonist Wayne Shorter. The two lions of jazz played music together and practiced Buddhism together for more than half a century.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Hancock.

Watch on YouTube.

