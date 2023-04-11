Free soil testing for lead in Springfield

Yards in older neighborhoods, especially those on major thoroughfares, are more likely to have lead contamination. The major sources in yards and gardens are from leaded gasoline and lead paint. It can exist in soil for decades and can result in lead poisoning.

A soil test will reveal if you have a high lead level on your property.

You can bring your soil samples to Enos Park, 1000 N. 7th Street, on Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Illinois Department of Public Health, Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, Enos Park Neighborhood Gardens and City of Springfield are teaming up to provide screenings.

Soil testing will be done on site and should take about 10 minutes. If you can’t make it, a drop off location is available.

If lad is discovered in your soil, information will be available at the event to address remediation.

Follow the steps below for proper soil collection methods or click the link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GM7-19oSfD8 –

Steps to Collecting a Soil Sample

1. Choose a location at least 5 feet away from a house or road.

2. Collect soil from 5-10 random spots in your selected area. For small areas, collect soil from three random spots.

- For gardens, collect soil from the top 6 inches of soil.

- For other areas, collect soil from the top 2 inches of soil.

3. Combine soil in a clean container and mix well.

4. Remove rocks, twigs, and roots, then air dry. Do not apply heat!

5. Transfer 1-2 cups of mixed soil into a clean 1-quart zip top plastic bag. Label the bag with the location where the soil was collected.