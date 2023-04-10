© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR News Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
91.9 intermittent outages through this weekend for maintenance. Stream us at nprillinois.org.

Nashville leaders to decide on reinstating expelled Rep. Justin Jones

Published April 10, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT

On Monday night, local leaders are expected to vote to reinstate one of two Black Democratic lawmakers to the Tennessee statehouse. Republican lawmakers had ousted Rep. Justin Jones of Nashville, as well as Rep. Justin Pearson of Memphis, after a gun control protest on the House floor.

Here and Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with NBC News national reporter Safia Samee Ali about how voters in both districts are feeling.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Related Stories