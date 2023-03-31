Defense Attorneys continue questioning Fidel Marquez in ComEd bribery trial |First Listen
- The Illinois Senate passes measure to extend child labor protections to young vloggers
- A measure attempts block police from searching someone's car just because it smells like marijuana
- The Inflation Reduction Act provides for amenities for rural areas but people still having trouble accessing them
- A small plane crashes in Logan County