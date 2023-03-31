© 2023 NPR Illinois
Defense Attorneys continue questioning Fidel Marquez in ComEd bribery trial |First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published March 31, 2023 at 7:17 AM CDT
  • Defense Attorneys continue questioning Fidel Marquez in Comm Ed bribery trial
  • The Illinois Senate passes measure to extend child labor protections to young vloggers
  • A measure attempts block police from searching someone's car just because it smells like marijuana
  • The Inflation Reduction Act provides for amenities for rural areas but people still having trouble accessing them
  • A small plane crashes in Logan County
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
