In new kids picture book 'My Powerful Hair,' an Indigenous girl reclaims her heritage

Published March 24, 2023 at 8:20 AM CDT
A page of "My Powerful Hair." (Courtesy of Abrams Books)
Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with author Carole Lindstrom and illustrator Steph Littlebird about the new kids picture book “My Powerful Hair.” It tells the story of a young girl who grows her hair long, something her Native American grandmother and mother weren’t permitted to do because it was perceived to be a sign of “wildness” and “savageness.”

“My Powerful Hair” cover. (Courtesy of Abrams Books)

A page of “My Powerful Hair.” (Courtesy of Abrams Books)

