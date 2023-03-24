Comm Ed federal bribery trial continues, and more top stories | First Listen
- Prosecutors in Comm Ed federal bribery trial go deep into the former Illinois House Speaker's inner circle
- State Senator wants a review of the SASS program
- A recall on eyedrops following the discovery of a bacteria which is linked to the death of three people
- Food prices expected to be up eight percent over last year
- Sierra Club files a federal lawsuit against a coal fired power plant in Washington County
- Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell talks about distracted driving and stepped up enforcement