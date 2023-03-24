© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR News Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HIRING! Help fund the NPR Illinois mission to inform the community by securing business sponsorships.

Comm Ed federal bribery trial continues, and more top stories | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published March 24, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Prosecutors in Comm Ed federal bribery trial go deep into the former Illinois House Speaker's inner circle
  • State Senator wants a review of the SASS program
  • A recall on eyedrops following the discovery of a bacteria which is linked to the death of three people
  • Food prices expected to be up eight percent over last year
  • Sierra Club files a federal lawsuit against a coal fired power plant in Washington County
  • Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell talks about distracted driving and stepped up enforcement
Tags
First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories