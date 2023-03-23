Iraqi refugee remembers how his life and his country changed when the U.S. invaded 20 years ago

Here & Now producer Lynn Menegon brings us the story of Naseer Nouri, who the Washington Post called their “fixer extraordinaire” in Baghdad in the early years of the war. From 2003-2008, Nouri helped Post journalists report from some of the most dangerous places in Iraq. He now lives in the U.S.

