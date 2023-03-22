© 2023 NPR Illinois
Irvo Otieno was pinned to the floor before his death, hospital surveillance video shows

Published March 22, 2023 at 8:06 AM CDT

A newly released video from a psychiatric hospital shows sheriff’s deputies piling onto Irvo Otieno, a 28-year-old Black man, minutes before he stopped moving. Otieno’s family is calling for justice, as seven deputies and three hospital workers face murder charges over his death.

Here & Now’s Scott Tong talks to Whittney Evans, a reporter for VPM in Richmond, Virginia.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

