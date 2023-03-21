© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR News Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HIRING! Help fund the NPR Illinois mission to inform the community by securing business sponsorships.

Xi and Putin to meet in Moscow

Published March 21, 2023 at 3:06 AM CDT

Chinese President Xi Jinping is in Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. It’s a three-day visit that both countries have described as a time to deepen their “no-limits friendship.”

The visit comes more than a year into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with CNN senior international correspondent Matthew Chance in Moscow.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Related Stories