'Wait Wait' for March 18, 2023: With Not My Job guest Sam Waterston

This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with guest host Karen Chee, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Sam Waterston and panelists Alzo Slade, Helen Hong and Tom Papa. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Silicon Valley Bust; Biden's App Attack; There's Something In the Water

Panel Questions

A Jackass Reconsidered

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists read three stories about a group with the motto, "The light of peace, illuminating the dark world brightly," only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Law & Order's Sam Waterston gets quizzed on Dum Dums

Sam Waterston is a legendary actor and the chairman of the board of Oceana, an environmental NGO. Most know him from Law & Order (dun dun), but can he answer our questions about the suckers that you get for free when your mom takes you to the bank (Dum-Dums)?

Panel Questions

A Twisted Sister City; Dugout Lattes; The Latest News from our "Kids These Days!" Department

Limericks

Bill reads three news-related limericks: Lincoln At The Barber; More Life Buffalo Liar Wings; Getting Mashed At the Wedding Reception

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

Predictions

Our panelists predict what innovative thing we'll do with that giant blob of seaweed near Florida.

