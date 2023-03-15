Banking sector fears continue after major failures. What happens next?
Concerns about the state of the banking sector remain, following a turbulent week. New details of the effort to stave off a wider collapse over this weekend have come to light, painting a panicked picture from within the Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Now, a top Swiss bank is showing signs of vulnerability, causing further anxiety.
Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks to Gretchen Morgenson, Pulitzer Prize-winning senior financial reporter for NBC News Investigative Unit. Find her latest reporting at nbcnews.com.
