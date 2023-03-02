© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR News Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HIRING! Help fund the NPR Illinois mission to inform the community by securing business sponsorships.

What are the implications if government invests in specific industries?

Published March 2, 2023 at 12:11 PM CST

The application process started this week for semiconductor manufacturers who want to get funding under the Biden Administration’s Chips Act. That act invests about $53 billion in semiconductor research, development and manufacturing.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong looks at the implications when the government invests in a specific industry with Greg Ip, chief economics commentator for The Wall Street Journal.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Related Stories