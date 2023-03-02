© 2023 NPR Illinois
Israelis protest government plans to weaken judiciary

Published March 2, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST

Israeli police broke up protests by Israelis who blocked roads to oppose government plans to weaken the judiciary. A group of demonstrators even surround Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife at a hair salon. Netanyahu went so far as to compare the protesters to West Bank rioters.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Reuters Jerusalem correspondent Emily Rose.

