A Black Hawk helicopter from the Tennessee National Guard has crashed

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A Black Hawk helicopter from the Tennessee National Guard crashed Wednesday in Alabama, killing everyone on board, a spokesman for the Madison County sheriff's office said.

Investigator Brent Patterson said there were no survivors in the crash, but he was unsure how many were killed.

U.S. military officials said two people on board were killed. The U.S. officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an incident that was under investigation.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.