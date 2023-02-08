The power of American English to unite a fractured nation

American English has many forms.

It’s evolved over 400 years to match this country’s dynamic history.

Humanities professor Ilan Stavans says that because it’s so adaptable, American English can unify our fractured nation.

Today, On Point: What if English is the last strand that holds together this fractured nation?

Guests

Ilan Stavans, Lewis-Sebring professor of humanities and Latin American and Latino Culture. Essayist, cultural critic and translator. Author of many books, including The People’s Tongue: Americans and the English Language. (@IlanStavans)

Book Excerpt

