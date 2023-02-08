© 2023 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to be "In the know." Subscribe to the NPR Illinois Daily newsletter.

The power of American English to unite a fractured nation

Published February 8, 2023 at 9:00 AM CST
A row of Oxford English dictionaries in a school classroom on February 11, 2022 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)
A row of Oxford English dictionaries in a school classroom on February 11, 2022 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

American English has many forms.

It’s evolved over 400 years to match this country’s dynamic history.

Humanities professor Ilan Stavans says that because it’s so adaptable, American English can unify our fractured nation.

Today, On Point: What if English is the last strand that holds together this fractured nation?

Guests

Ilan Stavans, Lewis-Sebring professor of humanities and Latin American and Latino Culture. Essayist, cultural critic and translator. Author of many books, including The People’s Tongue: Americans and the English Language. (@IlanStavans)

Book Excerpt

An excerpt from The People’s Tongue: Americans and the English Language by Ilan Stavans. All rights reserved. Not to be republished without permission of the publisher.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Related Stories