© 2023 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to be "In the know." Subscribe to the NPR Illinois Daily newsletter.

Utah trans teenager speaks out against state ban on gender affirmative care for minors

Published February 7, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST
People gather in support of transgender youth during a rally at the Utah State Capitol. (Rick Bowmer/AP)
People gather in support of transgender youth during a rally at the Utah State Capitol. (Rick Bowmer/AP)

Payton Butler, an 18-year-old high schooler in South Jordan, Utah, received hormones, surgery and other gender-affirming care throughout high school. He says it was essential to his mental and physical well-being. That care is now banned in Utah for minors under a new state law.

Butler speaks with Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes about his gender identity journey and his thoughts on the new state law.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Related Stories