Listen now: Springfield mayoral candidates appear on The 21st show

The 21st show is starting a new series highlighting mayoral races happening across Illinois.

For the first conversation in the series, we checked in with the race taking place at the capital city of Springfield. City Treasurer Misty Buscher is looking to deny incumbent Mayor Jim Langfelder a third, four-year term.

Both candidates and a journalist who's been following the story joined us to discuss policy platforms, how people in Springfield are talking about the election, and more.

GUESTS:

Steven Spearie

Reporter, The State-Journal Register

Misty Buscher

Treasurer, City of Springfield

Jim Langfelder

Mayor, City of Springfield