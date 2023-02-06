© 2023 NPR Illinois
Listen now: Springfield mayoral candidates appear on The 21st show

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Brian Mackey
Published February 6, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST
Misty Buscher, Jim Langfelder
City Treasurer Misty Buscher and incumbent Mayor Jim Langfelder

The 21st show is starting a new series highlighting mayoral races happening across Illinois.

For the first conversation in the series, we checked in with the race taking place at the capital city of Springfield. City Treasurer Misty Buscher is looking to deny incumbent Mayor Jim Langfelder a third, four-year term.

Both candidates and a journalist who's been following the story joined us to discuss policy platforms, how people in Springfield are talking about the election, and more.

GUESTS:

Steven Spearie 

Reporter, The State-Journal Register

Misty Buscher

Treasurer, City of Springfield

Jim Langfelder 

Mayor, City of Springfield

