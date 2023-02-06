Advice for employees facing layoffs from an expert

The U.S. economy added more than half a million jobs in January. While that may seem like good news, the once-invincible tech sector is trending in the opposite direction. Last month alone, there were nearly 85,000 jobs cut.

CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong with some advice for how to be ready if your job is under threat.

