The case for direct primary care doctors in the debate over membership care

Published February 3, 2023 at 11:40 AM CST
In the membership care model, doctors ask patients to sign up for membership plans for direct primary care services. Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Last week on Here & Now, host Peter O’Dowd spoke to a primary care doctor about the new trend of membership care, a model that’s becoming more common across the country. Under this model, doctors ask patients to sign up for membership plans for direct primary care services.

The conversation sparked a debate online with members of the concierge medicine community. This is a follow-up conversation with Dr. Josh Umbehr, a direct care doctor at Atlas MD. He brings a different perspective on this model of care and tells O’Dowd why he believes this model is better for patients and how it avoids a doctor shortage.

