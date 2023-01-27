Retired military singing group Voices of Service bring hope and inspiration through their music

Voices of Service, a singing group made up of four former members of the military, first came to national attention with their performances on “America’s Got Talent” back in 2019. Since then they’ve inspired audiences around the country with their messages of hope to members of the military and others who suffer from depression and PTSD.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with all four members of Voices of Service: Ron Henry, Christal Rheams, Jason Hanna and Caleb Green.

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.