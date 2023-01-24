© 2023 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to be "In the know." Subscribe to the NPR Illinois Daily newsletter.

Judge will decide whether to release Georgia Grand Jury report on 2020 to public

Published January 24, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney in Georgia held a hearing Tuesday to decide whether to make public all or parts of a special grand jury report following an investigation into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election results in the state.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Gwen Keyes Fleming, former district attorney and co-author of a report for Brookings on the public evidence about Trump’s efforts in Georgia.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Related Stories