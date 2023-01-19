© 2023 NPR Illinois
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern resigns

Published January 19, 2023 at 11:06 AM CST

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Thursday she will resign, saying, “I know what this job takes, and I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice.”

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes looks back over her years in leadership with Rachel Taulelei, a Mãori business leader in New Zealand, and co-founder of an indigenous brand strategy agency.

Rachel Taulelei, a Mãori business leader in New Zealand, and co-founder of an indigenous brand strategy agency. (Courtesy of Rachel Taulelei)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

