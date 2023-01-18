The world's richest 1% raked in 2/3 of all new wealth

A report from Oxfam says that the wealthiest 1% of the world population gained two-thirds of the wealth generated since 2020. That’s $26 trillion for the richest at just $16 trillion for the rest of us.

Part of the eye-watering gap is blamed on the chaos caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. But is that all that’s at play here?

Friend of the show and host of Public Radio’s “Full Disclosure” Roben Farzad joins host Scott Tong to dive into the news behind the numbers.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

