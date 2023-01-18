© 2023 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to be "In the know." Subscribe to the NPR Illinois Daily newsletter.

If there's something's broken in your neighborhood, who you gonna call? Probably not Gen-Z

Published January 18, 2023 at 11:40 AM CST
Workers stand on scaffolding on a residential building under construction. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Workers stand on scaffolding on a residential building under construction. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Fewer members of Gen-Z want careers in skilled trades: as electricians, construction workers and medical technicians. The online recruiting platform Handshake recently shared data with NPR showing the application rate for young people seeking technical jobs dropped by 49% between 2020 and 2022.

Paul Iversen, a labor educator with the University of Iowa’s Labor Center who helps run a pre-apprenticeship program, joins us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Related Stories