© 2023 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to be "In the know." Subscribe to the NPR Illinois Daily newsletter.

Researchers hope to stave off invasion of giant hornets in Washington state

Published January 17, 2023 at 12:52 PM CST

Northern giant hornets are an invasive species that can destroy a whole beehive in a matter of minutes. They first showed up in Washington in 2019, and officials there and in British Columbia are trying to eradicate the species. Now, researchers are partnering with scientists in Japan and Korea, where the hornets are more common, to learn how to trap the unwanted invaders.

John Ryan of KUOW reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Related Stories