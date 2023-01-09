© 2023 NPR Illinois
Checking in on the riot in the Brazilian capital

Published January 9, 2023 at 11:11 AM CST

Just three days ago, we marked the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol. Now after years of looming threats, Brazil has had its own version of anti-democracy riots.

Supporters of former far-right president Jair Bolsonaro, who is currently in Florida, stormed government buildings in the Brazilian capital of Brasília on Sunday, to protest what they believe was a stolen election.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young checks in with Gustavo Ribeiro, founder and editor-in-chief of The Brazilian Report, an English-language news service based in Sau Paulo, who has been covering the riots.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

