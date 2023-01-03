© 2023 NPR Illinois
Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin in critical condition

Published January 3, 2023 at 11:06 AM CST

NFL football stopped Monday night. In a chilling scene during the starting quarter of the primetime telecast Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game, Damar Hamlin collapsed. The Bills’ safety remains in critical condition. The 24-year-old received CPR on the field for about 15 minutes before being taken away by ambulance.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks with Lindsay Jones, senior editor at The Ringer.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

