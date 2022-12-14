© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to be "In the know." Subscribe to the NPR Illinois Daily newsletter.

Lawmakers hammer out broad framework for government spending, but the devil's in the details

Published December 14, 2022 at 12:20 PM CST

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with two Senators, New York Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand and Iowa Republican Chuck Grassley about the politics of government spending in the lame-duck Congress, and how they worked together on a defense policy bill to improve the adjudication of sexual assault cases in the military.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Related Stories