One of Elon Musk’s first moves when he bought Twitter was to lay off a significant number of employees. Now, two of those former employees have filed a class action lawsuit, saying the move disproportionably hurt female workers.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes hears from Mike Regan, senior editor for Bloomberg News.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.