© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to be "In the know." Subscribe to the NPR Illinois Daily newsletter.

What lessons can Harriet Tubman teach us today?

Published December 5, 2022 at 12:40 PM CST
This 1860-75 photo made available by the Library of Congress shows Harriet Tubman. (Harvey B. Lindsley/Library of Congress via AP)
This 1860-75 photo made available by the Library of Congress shows Harriet Tubman. (Harvey B. Lindsley/Library of Congress via AP)

School kids learn about and do projects paying tribute to Harriet Tubman during every Black History Month. Author Clarence Lusane says Tubman’s lifelong struggle to open the doors of our democracy has a lot to teach us today.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with Lusane, author of a new book about Tubman called “Twenty Dollars and Change: Harriet Tubman and the Ongoing Fight for Racial Justice and Democracy.” Lusane is the interim chair of the political science department at Howard University and author of the acclaimed book “The Black History of the White House.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Related Stories