U.S. men's national soccer team onto next round of World Cup

Published November 30, 2022 at 11:33 AM CST

The U.S. men’s soccer team came through a tense game against Iran Tuesday, eventually winning 1-0. The result means the U.S. advances to the knock-out round of the competition and will face a strong Netherlands team for a place in the quarterfinals.

NPR’s sports correspondent Tom Goldman is in Doha, Qatar, for the competition and joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong for a look at what happened and what’s next for the team.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

